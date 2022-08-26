Season 12: FRIGID WATERS

SEASON TWELVE: FRIGID WATERS!

Season 12 of Rocket Bot Royale is here!! We've enjoyed watching the competition heat up with the addition of the new Trophy System, and are excited to see who captures that top spot this Season!

We've added a detailed post-game breakdown of the Trophy distribution since it can seem a bit random at times. Hopefully this will de-mystify things a bit! Just click the (?) below the Trophies on the Results screen.

SEASON PASS:

Dip your toes in the FRIGID WATERS of Season 12! We've added some cool new cosmetics to counteract the summer heat we've been having.

OTHER:

• 🪲 Minor tweaks and bug fixes

• 🥶 Ice themed season pass!

• ❄️ ice theme level!

• 🏆 Compete against your friends with the friends-only leaderboard view

• 🔭 option on mobile to increase view area

• ℹ️ Added a way to see how trophies are calculated after a match

• 🤫 In Solo mode, player names are hidden while you're still in the chopper

Hope you enjoy the new update and the new Season!

PS: We've been working on something new and exciting the last few weeks. Check out our twitter for a sneak peek!

-Team RBR