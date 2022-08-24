 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 24 August 2022

HotFix #3 | 24-08-2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added new fishery to Jackson Park map (upstream part)
  • Added MAX FPS option
  • Added or updated translations

Fixes:

  • Fixed fish not getting tired (please test it)
  • Fixed equipment repair costs
  • Fixed black light on a female character
  • Added missing FREE reel
  • Fish no longer die in aquariums but they now grow up only when they are feeded
  • Changed language name from Germany to Deutsch

In progress:

  • Re-worked gamepad (controller) functionality
  • Cloud Saves
  • Bad words filter
  • Anti-cheat

