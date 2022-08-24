HotFix #3 | 24-08-2022

New:
- Added new fishery to Jackson Park map (upstream part)
- Added MAX FPS option
- Added or updated translations
Fixes:
- Fixed fish not getting tired (please test it)
- Fixed equipment repair costs
- Fixed black light on a female character
- Added missing FREE reel
- Fish no longer die in aquariums but they now grow up only when they are feeded
- Changed language name from Germany to Deutsch
In progress:
- Re-worked gamepad (controller) functionality
- Cloud Saves
- Bad words filter
- Anti-cheat
Changed files in this update