Patch v2.2

//misc
- Sorcerer Hollow: Added a new class meta Wraithen Husk which reduces damage suffered based on how many spell scrolls you carry.
- Sinned Deamologist: Added a new class meta Markings Of Depravity which confers a chance off summoning a Diablos without need of a hero soul.
- Slightly reduced the contact damage of high tier enemies (eg Paladins).
- King Gigald: Slightly reduced his starting health. Slightly reduced his contact damage during second phase.
- Added a Lock Mouse setting to the Mouse control menu which locks the mouse cursor to the game window when in focus.
- The game will now hide the mouse cursor if it's over the game window.
- If you were tabbed out then mouse click back into the game it will now ignore that inital mouse click action (eg so won't immediately unpause the game).
//bugs
- If you chose a Blood Pact that included a Loot Box then it wasn't giving the two random Loot Box items.
- The Loot Box relic had a chance of giving relics that caused issues (eg Blood Pact).
- Roaming Travelers: The Wandering Merchant and Miserable Wretch had a chance of giving relics that caused issues (eg Loot Box or Blood Pact).
- Having multiple Deamons of the same type wasn't triggering a Diablos summon.
- The Doppleganger minion's spells weren't updating his damage stat.
