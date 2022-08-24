 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 24 August 2022

Patch v2.2

Patch v2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Sorcerer Hollow: Added a new class meta Wraithen Husk which reduces damage suffered based on how many spell scrolls you carry.
  • Sinned Deamologist: Added a new class meta Markings Of Depravity which confers a chance off summoning a Diablos without need of a hero soul.
  • Slightly reduced the contact damage of high tier enemies (eg Paladins).
  • King Gigald: Slightly reduced his starting health. Slightly reduced his contact damage during second phase.
  • Added a Lock Mouse setting to the Mouse control menu which locks the mouse cursor to the game window when in focus.
  • The game will now hide the mouse cursor if it's over the game window.
  • If you were tabbed out then mouse click back into the game it will now ignore that inital mouse click action (eg so won't immediately unpause the game).

//bugs

  • If you chose a Blood Pact that included a Loot Box then it wasn't giving the two random Loot Box items.
  • The Loot Box relic had a chance of giving relics that caused issues (eg Blood Pact).
  • Roaming Travelers: The Wandering Merchant and Miserable Wretch had a chance of giving relics that caused issues (eg Loot Box or Blood Pact).
  • Having multiple Deamons of the same type wasn't triggering a Diablos summon.
  • The Doppleganger minion's spells weren't updating his damage stat.

