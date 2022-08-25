[The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation] Available on STEAM Today

Developed by Softstar and adapted from the Taiwanese thriller movie, [The Bridge Curse], [The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation] is a first-person horror game with stealth-based gameplay that is officially available on STEAM today with a price of 19.99 USD . A hand covered in black blood lifts up the curtain in the latest released teaser trailer. The odd and twisted faces of the six members in a faded group photo of the camp cadres give off a sinister vibe, as if quite a few mysteries were swept under the rug.

An Old Faded Photo Drawing Out the Backstory of Blood and Tears

Based on the horrifying legend in TungHu University, the game tells a story of six students doing a rehearsal of a Kimodameshi camp for the new student orientation and putting themselves at risk to challenge all kinds of taboos associated with the Bridge Curse. Legend has it that an additional step would be added to the flight of stairs at midnight where a female ghost would then appear and claim lives. Besides finding ways to survive while taking flight, the complicated and checkered interpersonal relationships under the table will also bring about twists and turns while players deal with the fear of facing unknown ghosts. The human's hater mentality, paranoia, and true emotions that are deeply hidden will be exposed one after another as the story progresses.

An old faded photo

Crack the Puzzle Missions Where Details Are Hidden in the Youthful and Funny Gags

Players will play the roles of six characters in the game and experience the characters' encounters and feelings from a first-person perspective. You will not only enjoy the mini puzzle games and the stealth-based gameplay where you have to hide from ghosts, but also gather all kinds of items of everyday use to complete the collection and unlock hidden surprises. Besides that, [The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation] not only has the scary and horrifying nature found exclusively in horror games, but also integrates many hilarious elements and funny gags that will put smiles on your face amidst all the scare, such as the doodles in the corners of chalkboards, the wall of comments in the bathroom stalls, and the familiar brands of snacks and drinks.

All Eyes on the Release of the Local Horror Game

A high-profile game that has the attention of a great deal of [The Bridge Curse] movie fans and horror game players, [The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation] has accumulated tens of thousands of wishlists on STEAM since it was first announced. It is officially available today on Aug. 25th at noon (2022.8.24 @ 9:00pm PDT). The original version is priced at 19.99 USD

The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation:

The Bridge Curse Road to SalvationFB : https://www.facebook.com/TbcRts/

The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation Twitter: https://twitter.com/TbcRts

The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation IG: https://www.instagram.com/tbc_rts/