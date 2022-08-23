Update v0.8.4458a

The public build has been updated with the latest available version of the game!

As usual, since the nightly build has merged to the public version, the nightly build has been disabled until the next cycle.

Note that version 0.8 is not complete with this update, there are still future additions to be included to consider version 0.8 complete.

Network layer rework

The network layer has been completely replaced by a new system improving overall stability in Multiplayer, as well as fixing various issues that could arise when using slow or unstable connections like some Wi-Fi connections.

In addition, these changes in the network have also allowed certain improvements in the scripting system, facilitating the inclusion of new elements, as well as increasing the speed of execution and response.

Economy

The first iteration of the economy is completed. This brings several important changes to different aspects of the game along with the inclusion of the Blockchain service for players to create their crypto-currencies. Note that everything is simulated, there is no real crypto in the game.

Players who create a coin have to create services that will be used by other players. The popularity and value of these coins will largely depend on the services created by these players.

These services, coins, as well as the wallets, can be hacked, being able to manipulate the value of a currency in various ways or even destroy it, affecting everyone who is using it.

In addition, now the players will have to face different monthly payments of services that they hire, such as rental servers or ISP.

ISP

ISPs (Internet Service Providers) have been introduced allowing the player to rent their own network. This includes the possibility of being able to connect from your computer to your own network through the network cable instead of Wi-Fi, which may be beneficial for certain situations. In addition, it also adds the possibility of deactivating any installed network card from the desktop widget.

This type of networks are very similar to rental servers and their configuration is done in the same way using ConfigLan.

When hiring ISP or renting a normal server you can choose between different internet speeds that will influence the total monthly cost.

Summary

In addition to the main changes, different aspects of the game have been improved and lots of bugs have been fixed. The tutorial has been improved as well as the manual, although more improvements will be included in future updates. Here is the changelog with a summary of the changes.

Changelog