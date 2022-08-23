 Skip to content

Death Crown update for 23 August 2022

Happy Birthday to Death Crown!

Death Crown update for 23 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, Death Warriors!

Today is a big day! Death Crown is three years old!
Death Crown was our first game and holds a special place in our hearts. We are very pleased that you are with us all this time and support our game and us. I am very proud of our game and its community!

Thank you so much, Death Warriors!

And now for the news!

In honor of such a momentous occasion, we've decided to do something that many have thought about, sometimes even asked about. Of course, it's Death Crown t-shirts!
prints if the campaign is successful!

We used a service to print and distribute the t-shirts:
https://everpress.com/death-crown
The service has great reviews and excellent printing quality! Four types of t-shirt styles in two colors each!
To get a t-shirt you need to pre-order a t-shirt on the website, wait for the end of the campaign, and get the package.
The campaign will last one month. There will be no more t-shirts with this print. But we will make other

And we have more great news! Three years is a long time. In three years we've managed to release two DLCs for Death Crown, as well as a lot of big and not-so-big updates. But you may have noticed that updates haven't been released for a while, and there's an explanation for that. We have been working on a new game!

We decided to try our hand at a new genre on a completely different engine and in a completely different style!

We present our new game The Fridge Is Red! It's a PSX-style horror game, and it's coming out on September 27th!

Honestly, I don't know how many fans of Death Crown there are of retro horror games, but I hope that you are interested in me :)

Oh yeah, there's a little update in the game, a battle with a demonic red(!) fridge!

