Water Rats DLC Out NOW!

General, we have need of your skills once again. Take command of the First Canada Army, and capture the channel ports. Wade through the muddy swamps of Belgium and Holland, and take the fight into Germany.

Show the enemy the might of our Royal Airforces using aerial recon, tactical airstrikes and devastating bombings. Have engineers build bridges to cross canals and rivers in the Battle of the Scheldt. Lastly, bring food to over 4.5 million starving Dutch civilians.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2110160/Radio_General__Water_Rats/

It's good to have you back, General.