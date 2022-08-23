 Skip to content

Radio General update for 23 August 2022

Water Rats DLC Out NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9369437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General, we have need of your skills once again. Take command of the First Canada Army, and capture the channel ports. Wade through the muddy swamps of Belgium and Holland, and take the fight into Germany.

Show the enemy the might of our Royal Airforces using aerial recon, tactical airstrikes and devastating bombings. Have engineers build bridges to cross canals and rivers in the Battle of the Scheldt. Lastly, bring food to over 4.5 million starving Dutch civilians.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2110160/Radio_General__Water_Rats/

It's good to have you back, General.

