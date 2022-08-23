[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 9 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.
4746668
ehe
大车
'wee
幻景大好評稼働中！
liteMasxX
*mander1577967
*W
奶牛
If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.
Thank you.
