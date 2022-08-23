[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 9 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

4746668

ehe

大车

'wee

幻景大好評稼働中！

liteMasxX

*mander1577967

*W

奶牛

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Thank you.