Action Taimanin update for 23 August 2022

[IMPORTANT] Suspension of cheating users

Build 9367643 · Last edited by Wendy

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 9 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

4746668
ehe
大车
'wee
幻景大好評稼働中！
liteMasxX
*mander1577967
*W
奶牛

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Thank you.

