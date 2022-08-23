 Skip to content

FPS Chess update for 23 August 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.19

Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes

  • Debris now disappear faster with lower effects quality settings. This will help players who lag more as the game goes on.
  • A potential fix for the game not ending when the king is destroyed is in. Let us know if you still experience this, and under what conditions.
  • We've re-added Gramaphone DJing!

Game Balancing

  • The Rook can no longer headshot while not scoping.
  • The Knight's damage has been slightly decreased.
  • The Knight's fire rate has been increased.
  • The Bishop's grenade cooldown has been increased.
  • The Bishop's glide cooldown has been removed.

