FPS Chess - Version 1.0.19

Patch Notes
- Debris now disappear faster with lower effects quality settings. This will help players who lag more as the game goes on.
- A potential fix for the game not ending when the king is destroyed is in. Let us know if you still experience this, and under what conditions.
- We've re-added Gramaphone DJing!
Game Balancing
- The Rook can no longer headshot while not scoping.
- The Knight's damage has been slightly decreased.
- The Knight's fire rate has been increased.
- The Bishop's grenade cooldown has been increased.
- The Bishop's glide cooldown has been removed.
Changed files in this update