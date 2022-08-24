Open Beta Patch Notes (08/24/22) (Rev3764)

Heroes
- New Valence (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented
Gameplay
- New story intro sequence has been added
- Minimap presses have been disabled while in Arena
UI
- Battle & attack HUD has been improved
- Players can tap on screen to skip the intro
- Forced localization to stay in English to avoid errors
Bug Fixes
- Click and input bugs around Summon Results has been fixed
- Skill displays on Journal and Promotion have been fixed
- Various gameplay UI issues have been fixed
- Fixed Artifact pages always displaying “Page 1”
- Disengage skill allowing multiple attacks has been fixed
- Heroes losing special after being stunned is fixed
- Fixed Disarm Traps skill having a repeated description
- Fix various subtle skill text errors
- Execute Skill missing text has been fixed
- Nightmare and Hell modes displaying normal enemy level has been fixed
- Fixed selecting gear and pressing back misdirects player
- Blacksmith opening error has been fixed
- Blacksmith filter window can overlap other UI has been fixed
- Fixed Bahet’s Shard text errors as well as many other artifacts
- Warp portals not depleting 10% MP as intended has been fixed
- Gear can be upgraded passed its ceiling has been fixed
- Fixed closing Travel while in Nightmare or Hell mode reopens in Normal
- Promotion gift description text errors have been fixed
- All League Banner visual errors have been fixed
- Fixed Automato MP bar not updating during Mana Shield skill
- Fixed Perish skill not working as intended
- Enemies using Super Block III on the player has been fixed
- Player resurrecting a dead hero and they replace them has been fixed
- Fixed match transition with pop-ins appearing in Arena menu
- Blacksmith briefly appearing in Evatti’s Wisdom window has been fixed
- Fixed click ripples being duplicated on recruit screen
- Artifact description text justification has been fixed
- Player can get dismiss prompt to appear without selecting a hero has been fixed
- Battle complete sound plays when running away has been fixed
- Fixed Leech skill not working as intended
- SSR graphic sparkle can be seen in recruitment stat window has been fixed
- Mailbox description panels remain on screen has been fixed
- Player can click and scroll on Inventory categories has been fixed
- Spamming zoom in and out breaks the Travels map has been fixed
- Gold coin digits don’t align has been fixed
- Fixed Healing set on boots reading 2 of 2 without equipment on
- Fixed broken icon appearing on recruitment results and Blacksmith’s Soulbind screen
- Fixed hero avatar remaining on screen when backing out of Soulbind section
- Drop shadow cuts off on “Every 20 Recruits” text has been fixed
- 4-9 background missing on Party screen has been fixed
- Panel details disappear when selecting bottom dismiss button has been fixed
- Excavation discoveries window is blank has been fixed
- When heroes die to poison it says cured in combat log has been fixed
- “Waiting on Opponent” feels overly active has been fixed
- Escape talent icon is broken has been fixed
- Enemy hero stats tutorial has been fixed
- Fixed long names overlapping UI/HUD
- Players can dismiss prompts by clicking top of screen has been fixed
- Closing the Journal briefly displays gradient backdrop has been fixed
- Starter hero not animating in dialogue after selection has been fixed
- Fixed Absorption is misspelled in the “Absorbtion Set”
- Attempting to click info button clicks Buildings button has been fixed
- Element UI mentions clicking for more info but isn’t possible has been fixed
- Fixed Evatti’s Wisdom sparkles are inconsistent
- Evatti’s Wisdom Task 12 can be claimed without finishing building upgrade has been fixed
- When at Zone 10 the Zone list appears out of order has been fixed
- Fixed Battle Tower unlock detail text appears very close to title text
- Buildings upgrade briefly lights up when player scrolls through buildings has been fixed
- Previously selected heroes briefly appear when going to Soulbind has been fixed
- Fixed when sitting on final recruit new hero screen the animation audio loops
- Clicking and dragging the minimap can make it disappear has been fixed
- Some dungeon rooms showing explored has been fixed
- Fixed enemy commander avatar not fully leaving after defeat
- Fixed instances where multiple status effects are applied at once
- Fixed various bio LOC issues
- Player can waste HP after being affected by skill that doesn’t allow healing has been fixed
- Some heroes’ names are displayed twice when placed on the battlefield has been fixed
- Fixed hero status buff icons appearing under the enemies avatar
- Random checkboxes appear when resting cursor on “Clear” in Arcane Library has been fixed
- Dust loop description has been fixed
- Random line breaks in map area descriptions has been fixed
- Fixed Quest title LOC issues
- Zone descriptions containing LOC issues has been fixed
- Player’s commander is stuck in interacting stance when moving right after disarming a trap has been fixed
- Victory reward description text has been fixed
- Talent effect LOC issues have been fixed
- Steal and Heist skill effects have been fixed
- Thorn Armor combat text has been fixed
- Ascend cost doesn’t match detail window cost has been fixed
- Fixed Skill list doesn’t update
- Fixed players can click at the top of the screen to close the menu
- Exit portal sound exists outside of room has been fixed
- Fixed ambushes triggering hero select
