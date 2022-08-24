 Skip to content

Three Skies Open Beta update for 24 August 2022

Open Beta Patch Notes (08/24/22) (Rev3764)

Heroes

  • New Valence (Tier 1 & 2) has been implemented

Gameplay

  • New story intro sequence has been added
  • Minimap presses have been disabled while in Arena

UI

  • Battle & attack HUD has been improved
  • Players can tap on screen to skip the intro
  • Forced localization to stay in English to avoid errors

Bug Fixes

  • Click and input bugs around Summon Results has been fixed
  • Skill displays on Journal and Promotion have been fixed
  • Various gameplay UI issues have been fixed
  • Fixed Artifact pages always displaying “Page 1”
  • Disengage skill allowing multiple attacks has been fixed
  • Heroes losing special after being stunned is fixed
  • Fixed Disarm Traps skill having a repeated description
  • Fix various subtle skill text errors
  • Execute Skill missing text has been fixed
  • Nightmare and Hell modes displaying normal enemy level has been fixed
  • Fixed selecting gear and pressing back misdirects player
  • Blacksmith opening error has been fixed
  • Blacksmith filter window can overlap other UI has been fixed
  • Fixed Bahet’s Shard text errors as well as many other artifacts
  • Warp portals not depleting 10% MP as intended has been fixed
  • Gear can be upgraded passed its ceiling has been fixed
  • Fixed closing Travel while in Nightmare or Hell mode reopens in Normal
  • Promotion gift description text errors have been fixed
  • All League Banner visual errors have been fixed
  • Fixed Automato MP bar not updating during Mana Shield skill
  • Fixed Perish skill not working as intended
  • Enemies using Super Block III on the player has been fixed
  • Player resurrecting a dead hero and they replace them has been fixed
  • Fixed match transition with pop-ins appearing in Arena menu
  • Blacksmith briefly appearing in Evatti’s Wisdom window has been fixed
  • Fixed click ripples being duplicated on recruit screen
  • Artifact description text justification has been fixed
  • Player can get dismiss prompt to appear without selecting a hero has been fixed
  • Battle complete sound plays when running away has been fixed
  • Fixed Leech skill not working as intended
  • SSR graphic sparkle can be seen in recruitment stat window has been fixed
  • Mailbox description panels remain on screen has been fixed
  • Player can click and scroll on Inventory categories has been fixed
  • Spamming zoom in and out breaks the Travels map has been fixed
  • Gold coin digits don’t align has been fixed
  • Fixed Healing set on boots reading 2 of 2 without equipment on
  • Fixed broken icon appearing on recruitment results and Blacksmith’s Soulbind screen
  • Fixed hero avatar remaining on screen when backing out of Soulbind section
  • Drop shadow cuts off on “Every 20 Recruits” text has been fixed
  • 4-9 background missing on Party screen has been fixed
  • Panel details disappear when selecting bottom dismiss button has been fixed
  • Excavation discoveries window is blank has been fixed
  • When heroes die to poison it says cured in combat log has been fixed
  • “Waiting on Opponent” feels overly active has been fixed
  • Escape talent icon is broken has been fixed
  • Enemy hero stats tutorial has been fixed
  • Fixed long names overlapping UI/HUD
  • Players can dismiss prompts by clicking top of screen has been fixed
  • Closing the Journal briefly displays gradient backdrop has been fixed
  • Starter hero not animating in dialogue after selection has been fixed
  • Fixed Absorption is misspelled in the “Absorbtion Set”
  • Attempting to click info button clicks Buildings button has been fixed
  • Element UI mentions clicking for more info but isn’t possible has been fixed
  • Fixed Evatti’s Wisdom sparkles are inconsistent
  • Evatti’s Wisdom Task 12 can be claimed without finishing building upgrade has been fixed
  • When at Zone 10 the Zone list appears out of order has been fixed
  • Fixed Battle Tower unlock detail text appears very close to title text
  • Buildings upgrade briefly lights up when player scrolls through buildings has been fixed
  • Previously selected heroes briefly appear when going to Soulbind has been fixed
  • Fixed when sitting on final recruit new hero screen the animation audio loops
  • Clicking and dragging the minimap can make it disappear has been fixed
  • Some dungeon rooms showing explored has been fixed
  • Fixed enemy commander avatar not fully leaving after defeat
  • Fixed instances where multiple status effects are applied at once
  • Fixed various bio LOC issues
  • Player can waste HP after being affected by skill that doesn’t allow healing has been fixed
  • Some heroes’ names are displayed twice when placed on the battlefield has been fixed
  • Fixed hero status buff icons appearing under the enemies avatar
  • Random checkboxes appear when resting cursor on “Clear” in Arcane Library has been fixed
  • Dust loop description has been fixed
  • Random line breaks in map area descriptions has been fixed
  • Fixed Quest title LOC issues
  • Zone descriptions containing LOC issues has been fixed
  • Player’s commander is stuck in interacting stance when moving right after disarming a trap has been fixed
  • Victory reward description text has been fixed
  • Talent effect LOC issues have been fixed
  • Steal and Heist skill effects have been fixed
  • Thorn Armor combat text has been fixed
  • Ascend cost doesn’t match detail window cost has been fixed
  • Fixed Skill list doesn’t update
  • Fixed players can click at the top of the screen to close the menu
  • Exit portal sound exists outside of room has been fixed
  • Fixed ambushes triggering hero select

