Prostitute Simulator update for 22 August 2022

Patch notes - 08/22/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello girls! This is what changed in this new update:

-Improved the attack of the cheated woman so you can dodge it more easily

-Bug fixes & corrections.

