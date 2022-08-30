Patch 1 is Now Live!

Greetin’s Community!

As promised, we are now releasing Patch 1 to the main game. Thanks for all the testing feedback and thoughts. Patch 1 includes all of the fixes/changes that we outline below. However, we're planning to continue to support the game in the long term, so we will have a lot more information to share about future patches and plans to continue to improve the game shortly. We realize there are some mixed feelings on the difficulty levels, so we're actively discussing ways to improve how those are conveyed and exploring new options for providing greater player choice when it comes to game difficulty. Please let us know your thoughts on Nightmare mode and the challenge it now provides with the patch implemented.

Hopefully the balance changes introduced by Patch 1 will help the game to feel even more fun to play and you all continue, or return, to explore the wild world of Hard West 2 with us.

Please note: You will see the testing branch removed and your existing save will be playable in the main game.

Patch Notes:

Performance

Memory Leaks sealed / Loading times improved.

Crashes and exceptions mitigated.

Gameplay Settings

Added an optional toggle called RNG+ which will generate new Chance to Hit results after each game load.

Fixed game speed reset after battles.

Skipping a turn no longer causes abilities to be deselected.

Demo save loading disabled.

5 new Achievements added.

Gameplay Balance fixes

Enemies:

Certain enemies will switch to shotguns after depleting dynamite: Revenant Demolishers, Mad Dogs, Blasting Brothers.

Explosive attack charges are reduced from infinite to 2 - the same amount of consumables that each Posse can carry.

Blackhearts - HP is lowered to 15. Can cast Transfusion only once and its range is reduced. Friendly fire enabled.

Revenants - Now regenerate only 5 HP.

Witches - Can now summon a lesser amount of Revenants and less frequently.

Status Effects - Bleeding duration is reduced from 3 to 1.

Posse:

Cla'lish - starting equipment is now improved.

Lazarus - starting equipment is now improved.

Global:

Economy - Mission rewards for main and side objectives are now higher.

Economy - Unwanted Trinkets can now be sold at reasonable prices.

Levels:

The Ritual - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Frostbitten in Calla Calla - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Frostbitten in Calla Calla - The number of enemies has been lowered.

Riftwalkers - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Lady Shrike - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

A Bridge to Nowhere - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Shootout at San Argent - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

The Last Train to Utah - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

The Last Train to Utah - Objective "All posse must survive" has been removed.

Grand Bank Robbery - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Grand Bank Robbery - The number of enemies has been lowered.

Grand Bank Robbery - Objective "All posse must survive" removed.

Hellsgate Station - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Served Cold - all time limit objectives removed on Easy and Hard difficulties.

Served Cold - Mission was tweaked to be less punishable, number of enemies has been lowered.

Served Cold - Turned off objective "Do not use any of the Posse's skills."

Served Cold - Objective "All posse must survive" has been removed (after entering Ghost Train)

Served Cold - Obstacles tweaks.

Hellgate Station - Objective "All posse must survive" removed.

Additional bug fixes:

Mission objectives clarified.

Blockers removed for certain missions.

Localization updates.

Characters no longer drop through the floor.

Localization fixed and descriptions updated overall including for Chinese.

Tickets Please - Colt's Voiceovers overlap with one another when triggered in quick succession.

Known Issues:

HDD drive loading times are still long but are not increasing with gameplay time.

Revenant Demolisher shotgun VFX is misaligned.

Thank you all for the support and feedback!