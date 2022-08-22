Update: Version 1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9363608 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing YONESAWARA HOSPITAL.

Today, we have fixed the following bugs.

Fixed a bug where the synopsis would appear when returning to the title screen after selecting "Newgame" and then selecting "Exploration" mode.

Fixed a bug in which the synopsis would be displayed when the Exploration mode was selected after the difficulty level selection was displayed.

Fixed a bug in which the text of the clock's operating instructions would appear outside of the window when the text was in English.

Fixed display of camera mode in Exploration mode.

Fixed bug with English text in Exploration mode.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

We will continue to fix bugs as soon as we find them.