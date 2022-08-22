 Skip to content

YONESAWARA HOSPITAL update for 22 August 2022

Update: Version 1.14

Update: Version 1.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing YONESAWARA HOSPITAL.
Today, we have fixed the following bugs.

  • Fixed a bug where the synopsis would appear when returning to the title screen after selecting "Newgame" and then selecting "Exploration" mode.
  • Fixed a bug in which the synopsis would be displayed when the Exploration mode was selected after the difficulty level selection was displayed.
  • Fixed a bug in which the text of the clock's operating instructions would appear outside of the window when the text was in English.
  • Fixed display of camera mode in Exploration mode.
  • Fixed bug with English text in Exploration mode.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
We will continue to fix bugs as soon as we find them.

