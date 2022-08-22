Minor Update

Howdy Scientists,
I fixed a few bugs and made minor improvements:
- The quest objectives shown on the main screen are now sorted so that the uncompleted ones appear first.
- Fixed : sometimes when moving an item in the inventory using a GamePad, the item icon would disappear.
- Fixed : Money was not received during Jonas Salk friendship event
- Fixed : "PlayerName" placeholder was not replaced by the player's name in Montessori's friendship dialogue
- Fixed : Plant effects animations sometimes did not show or got stuck for a second
- Fixed : Points will now stay on top when viewing the skill tree
- I made the FPS and version number less visible, those are useful for me debugging when someone sends me a screen capture, but have little interest for players and were often confusing.
