幽灵高校 update for 22 August 2022

The first chapter of the second chapter is added to the first chapter for free

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update the first chapter plot to add new content
  • Optimize the plot that appears in the Science and Technology Building
  • Optimized to trigger the plot at the entrance of the abandoned college

