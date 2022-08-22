 Skip to content

Kuro Neko update for 22 August 2022

Version 3.0 is Here

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added more levels
New level selection

Added Atari VSC Modern controller support

the price has also been lowered to $3 USD

thank you everyone for there support

