The White Horde, hotfix 1.0.03

Hello everyone!

Hotfixes

Fixed the Fortify perk not granting 5 Block per charge at the end of the round to all heroes (it only worked for the hero with the perk activated).

Fixed a bug in coop mode where some users were experiencing desyncs because the Stealth status on monsters was dispelled when it wasn't meant to (because of the Sight perk).

The White Horde event

We wanted this event to be a bad and "rare" event that would appear on the Faeborg map from time to time and that would give a surprise to the players(either by the anime reference or by the mechanics of the event) and we want to keep it that way.

The idea is that this event requires a bit of critical thinking on the part of the player, and that you quickly see that to complete it you have to lower the life of the rabbits evenly, while also watching what cards are better to use or not. It's also even a good idea to save energy between turns and prepare a good turn, besides that just "surviving" the rabbits already lower their HP themselves when attacking.

That said, we have noticed that it is easier said than done, and although many players are quick to see what needs to be done, others have more trouble with it or simply, their builds may not allow them to do it at all.

Therefore, and wanting to keep the event more or less as it is, we have made these changes(only for the normal difficulty in act 2 or 3).

The rabbits will stop using the "rapid multiplication" card in round 8, when the "poor" performance starts.

We have lowered a little bit the damage of the Rabid Bite card.

We have lowered a little bit the Hp of the rabbits in Act 3.

With this, although the event is practically the same, if the player manages to endure several turns and therefore "survive", as the associated achievement says, he should be able to complete the event because now they will not multiply infinitely.

That is all for now. Remember to leave a review on Steam if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.