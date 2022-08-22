 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 22 August 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w33a: Gimbal fix

Build 9359774

This build delivers a long overdue fix for gimballed weapons.

Hotfixes:

  • #4853 #4614 Hotkey gimbal fix.
  • Various fixes regarding inventories.

Thanks for playing!

