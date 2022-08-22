[New build - DEFAULT] 22w33a: Gimbal fix

This build delivers a long overdue fix for gimballed weapons.
Hotfixes:
- #4853 #4614 Hotkey gimbal fix.
- Various fixes regarding inventories.
Thanks for playing!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This build delivers a long overdue fix for gimballed weapons.
Hotfixes:
Thanks for playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update