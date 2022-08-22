Patch Notes 8/21/22

-Fixed Shop Search bug that allowed bypassing of NPC levels

-Lowered stamina damage of all weapons. Blunt weapons still do way more stamina damage than Blade weapons.

-Lowered attack speed of 1h and 2h weapons, all around 10% or so.

-Fixed bolt damage, they were not added properly before. Before, crude bolts were doing 0, and Iron bolts were doing 50, but now they accurately represent their description. Basically means all bolts are buffed with +100 damage.

-Lowered Arbalest Crossbow damage from 450 to 400.

-Crossbows now do 99% less stamina damage.

-Zombies health lowered from 2000 to 1400.

-The War Room in the Undercroft now spawns Corrupted Zombies.