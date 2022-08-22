Patch 0.3.2 - Easy Difficulty Added

With the recent surge of new players, we were noticing that a lot of players were dying to the AI threats a bit to quickly. This could lead to a poor first experience and we went ahead and thought of a solution.

Difficulty Mode - Vote To Pick Level



Players now in lobby can vote and pick the difficulty level they would like to experience. There is now two different modes.

Easy

Removes "Bag Head"

Removes "The Butcher"

"Shadow People" spawn delayed(2x)

Only Half XP earned per match

Normal

All threats active

Normal XP earned

With this change, new players should have a much more welcoming time with out getting killed by the AI threats too quickly.

Paranormal Zones Update

Paranormal Zones no longer de-spawn faster if there are more then two players in the zone.

EVP Recorder Update

The EVP record now only requires about a 1 second time of input, so you can ask 'Where are you' and etc to start the listing process.

Other player voices no longer interrupt the listing process.

Hope you guys enjoy this update - also feel free to join the Steam Discussions to share any suggestions or report bugs.