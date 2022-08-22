 Skip to content

Masks Of Deception update for 22 August 2022

Patch 0.3.2 - Easy Difficulty Added

Patch 0.3.2 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the recent surge of new players, we were noticing that a lot of players were dying to the AI threats a bit to quickly. This could lead to a poor first experience and we went ahead and thought of a solution.

Difficulty Mode - Vote To Pick Level

Players now in lobby can vote and pick the difficulty level they would like to experience. There is now two different modes.

Easy

  • Removes "Bag Head"
  • Removes "The Butcher"
  • "Shadow People" spawn delayed(2x)
  • Only Half XP earned per match

Normal

  • All threats active
  • Normal XP earned

With this change, new players should have a much more welcoming time with out getting killed by the AI threats too quickly.

Paranormal Zones Update
Paranormal Zones no longer de-spawn faster if there are more then two players in the zone.

EVP Recorder Update

  • The EVP record now only requires about a 1 second time of input, so you can ask 'Where are you' and etc to start the listing process.
  • Other player voices no longer interrupt the listing process.

Hope you guys enjoy this update - also feel free to join the Steam Discussions to share any suggestions or report bugs.

