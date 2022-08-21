 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Road Z : The Last Drive update for 21 August 2022

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9357056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone :)

Update 1.2 content :

  • Texture Optimization : Use less graphics card memory.
  • The houses interior are less dark : More easy to navigate.
  • All the hardware loot system has been revamp and balanced.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1357411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link