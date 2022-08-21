[UPDATE] 2022.08.21 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
**Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
- The NPC location has been modified to be displayed on the map.
- 'The Nameless Tower' position was displayed until the map was activated.
- If you mouse over the map icon, the name of which NPC is printed.
- Except for some hidden NPCs, even moving NPCs are displayed.
- Added guidance on durability systems.
- For the first time, we added a message to inform you when the durability of the weapon falls below 50%.
- Added warning guidance for field bosses.
- We added a message to inform you when you first feel the vibration of a boss monster.
- Added [Field Boss] tag to field boss quest.
- Improved fishing visibility.
- The size of the bait has increased.
- We added the red exclamation mark to be printed as soon as the bait go down into the water.
- Modified to attack the scarecrow with magic.
- Debuff does not apply.
-
If you revive a user who dropped out of the dungeon, the dead user revive from the location of the user who used the Resurrection skill.
-
The speed of boars and deers has decreased slightly.
-
Modified to defend against wild boar and deer attacks.
-
We added the text of Magic Immunity when attacking boars and deers with magic.
-
The terrain near the Forest Guardian in the Eastern Valley has been modified.
-
Fixed bugs
- Fixed an issue where game settings were not saved.
- Fixed an issue where the door of Dane Castle could pass without being fully opened.
- Fixed an issue where the Blink skill could not cross the AoE skill and the dungeon trap.
- Fixed an issue where the magic line hit the AoE skill and dungeon trap.
- Fixed an issue where a skeleton attack event occurred in a strange location.
Changed files in this update