Rune Teller update for 21 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.21 Patch Notes

Build 9356167

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

**Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update
  • The NPC location has been modified to be displayed on the map.
  • 'The Nameless Tower' position was displayed until the map was activated.
  • If you mouse over the map icon, the name of which NPC is printed.
  • Except for some hidden NPCs, even moving NPCs are displayed.
  • Added guidance on durability systems.
  • For the first time, we added a message to inform you when the durability of the weapon falls below 50%.
  • Added warning guidance for field bosses.
  • We added a message to inform you when you first feel the vibration of a boss monster.
  • Added [Field Boss] tag to field boss quest.
  • Improved fishing visibility.
  • The size of the bait has increased.
  • We added the red exclamation mark to be printed as soon as the bait go down into the water.
  • Modified to attack the scarecrow with magic.
  • Debuff does not apply.

  • If you revive a user who dropped out of the dungeon, the dead user revive from the location of the user who used the Resurrection skill.

  • The speed of boars and deers has decreased slightly.

  • Modified to defend against wild boar and deer attacks.

  • We added the text of Magic Immunity when attacking boars and deers with magic.

  • The terrain near the Forest Guardian in the Eastern Valley has been modified.

  • Fixed bugs

  • Fixed an issue where game settings were not saved.
  • Fixed an issue where the door of Dane Castle could pass without being fully opened.
  • Fixed an issue where the Blink skill could not cross the AoE skill and the dungeon trap.
  • Fixed an issue where the magic line hit the AoE skill and dungeon trap.
  • Fixed an issue where a skeleton attack event occurred in a strange location.

