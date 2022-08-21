[UPDATE] 2022.08.21 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**

Today's update history.

If you revive a user who dropped out of the dungeon, the dead user revive from the location of the user who used the Resurrection skill.

The speed of boars and deers has decreased slightly.

Modified to defend against wild boar and deer attacks.

We added the text of Magic Immunity when attacking boars and deers with magic.

The terrain near the Forest Guardian in the Eastern Valley has been modified.