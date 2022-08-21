275: Early Access 0.13.14 - August 21, 2022 12:27 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique chest armor.
• Completed some exceptional unique helmets.
• Reduced skill mana/spirit costs for all skills at higher levels.
• Reduced nightmare mob damage.
• Potions now receive a bonus on higher difficulty missions.
• Some stat buffs from Celestial Frenzy (TMP) were not applying correctly.
Nevergrind Online update for 21 August 2022
Unique exceptional chest items completed, nightmare difficulty adjustments
