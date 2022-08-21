 Skip to content

StarMech update for 21 August 2022

Patch Notes for Aug 20 2022

StarMech Patch Notes v1.2.0 Early Access

  • Controller Support: Support for the XBOX controller has been added to the game. We know this has been a much asked for feature.
  • Blasters: Blaster bolts now pierce enemies instead of hitting only one.
  • Pulse Wave Cannon: Pulse waves now pierce enemies instead of hitting only one.
  • Fuel: Increase the amount of fuel per from from 0.4% to 0.5%.

Next On The Roadmap

  • Non-Weapon Upgrades: The last two upgrade slots can feel wasted, so non-weapon upgrades will be added to enhance the abilities of your StarMech.
  • More balance changes: Continuing to adjust gameplay based on player feedback.

