Patch Notes for Aug 20 2022

StarMech Patch Notes v1.2.0 Early Access
- Controller Support: Support for the XBOX controller has been added to the game. We know this has been a much asked for feature.
- Blasters: Blaster bolts now pierce enemies instead of hitting only one.
- Pulse Wave Cannon: Pulse waves now pierce enemies instead of hitting only one.
- Fuel: Increase the amount of fuel per from from 0.4% to 0.5%.
Next On The Roadmap
- Non-Weapon Upgrades: The last two upgrade slots can feel wasted, so non-weapon upgrades will be added to enhance the abilities of your StarMech.
- More balance changes: Continuing to adjust gameplay based on player feedback.
Changed files in this update