Share · View all patches · Build 9355373 · Last edited 21 August 2022 – 01:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Tutorial Update

-Simplified Tutorial. Less text, more play!

IK Update

-New Head IK (Less clipping for tall people! Hopefully :)

Settings

-Auto Grab (Easy gun grab for when you can't find your gun or are seated)

-Hide Body (For when you can't scale your mesh or are seated)

Player Scale Level

-Separated player scaling from the tutorial