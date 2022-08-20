Update 1.0.2.0

Hi!
Thank you for supporting Spirit of the Island! We have our very first update ready and it addresses a lot of things that you've asked us about.
NEW
- New icon on screen when you are inside your Build Mode zone;
- New vertical rotation option for camera: you can hold right mouse button to rotate your camera! For controller, please use right thumbstick;
- Now if you are near a hill or other terrain that blocks your vision, the camera will automatically rotate upwards;
- Added FOV option to the settings menu;
- Improved the resolution support: you can freely resize game's window now. It should work with ultrawide as well.
CHANGES
- Greatly improved controllers support: improved navigation with controllers, added D-Pad support, improved navigation with left and right bumpers;
- Changed default camera angle (from 40 to 30);
- Decreased Thunder light intensity (half);
- Increased day's length: from 25 minutes for 24h in game to 40 minutes for 24h in game;
- Interaction and Jump controller buttons were changed to better fit the UI design.
- Decreased poison damage across all sources;
- Made high level creatures a bit more stronger for well-geared players.
FIXES
- Characters won't load with the wrong skin color now;
- Spanish localization fixes;
- Build Menu now works properly with a controller;
- Combat Boot now gives proper defense bonus;
- Rocks in the cave near player's house now drop items correctly.
Thanks a lot for feedback and suggestions! We will continue to work on the game and will bring more updates next week.
