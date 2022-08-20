 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 20 August 2022

Update 1.0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9354170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Thank you for supporting Spirit of the Island! We have our very first update ready and it addresses a lot of things that you've asked us about.

NEW

  • New icon on screen when you are inside your Build Mode zone;
  • New vertical rotation option for camera: you can hold right mouse button to rotate your camera! For controller, please use right thumbstick;
  • Now if you are near a hill or other terrain that blocks your vision, the camera will automatically rotate upwards;
  • Added FOV option to the settings menu;
  • Improved the resolution support: you can freely resize game's window now. It should work with ultrawide as well.

CHANGES

  • Greatly improved controllers support: improved navigation with controllers, added D-Pad support, improved navigation with left and right bumpers;
  • Changed default camera angle (from 40 to 30);
  • Decreased Thunder light intensity (half);
  • Increased day's length: from 25 minutes for 24h in game to 40 minutes for 24h in game;
  • Interaction and Jump controller buttons were changed to better fit the UI design.
  • Decreased poison damage across all sources;
  • Made high level creatures a bit more stronger for well-geared players.

FIXES

  • Characters won't load with the wrong skin color now;
  • Spanish localization fixes;
  • Build Menu now works properly with a controller;
  • Combat Boot now gives proper defense bonus;
  • Rocks in the cave near player's house now drop items correctly.

Thanks a lot for feedback and suggestions! We will continue to work on the game and will bring more updates next week.

