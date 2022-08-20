Hot Fix 1 + Demo Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9353253 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hot Fix 1

In addition to the Demo being updated, we've got a quick-fire hot-fix comin' at you:

Sightseeing shard rewards are now given and tallied correctly.

Disco Mime music now disables correctly.

Default Redistributables are now set on the Steam Dashboard; hopeful fix for a number of crash-on-launch bugs.

If you still experience a crash-on-launch, please get in touch and share your log file!

Details here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1643850/discussions/0/3426696555556203249/

The Slaycation DEMO has been updated ːsteamthumbsupː

A metric slop-bucket of improvements, polish, and updates...

The demo is now representative of the launch version of the game.

Many quality of life updates.

Full localization support (and options menu) for...

English

French

Spanish

German

Japanese

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Russian

Many stability improvements and bug fixes. Most notably...

Sightseeing shard rewards are given and tallied correctly.

Fixes missing text displays.

Resolves that annoying motion-blur-disabled bug! Yes. That one :O

NOTE: if you have any issues updating the demo, make sure to try verifying the install files: