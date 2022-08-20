 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slaycation Paradise update for 20 August 2022

Hot Fix 1 + Demo Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9353253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot Fix 1

In addition to the Demo being updated, we've got a quick-fire hot-fix comin' at you:

  • Sightseeing shard rewards are now given and tallied correctly.
  • Disco Mime music now disables correctly.
  • Default Redistributables are now set on the Steam Dashboard; hopeful fix for a number of crash-on-launch bugs.

If you still experience a crash-on-launch, please get in touch and share your log file!
Details here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1643850/discussions/0/3426696555556203249/

Demo Updated -- The Better-er edition

The Slaycation DEMO has been updated ːsteamthumbsupː

A metric slop-bucket of improvements, polish, and updates...
The demo is now representative of the launch version of the game.

  • Many quality of life updates.

  • Full localization support (and options menu) for...

  • English
  • French
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Japanese
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Russian
  • Many stability improvements and bug fixes. Most notably...
  • Sightseeing shard rewards are given and tallied correctly.
  • Fixes missing text displays.
  • Resolves that annoying motion-blur-disabled bug! Yes. That one :O

NOTE: if you have any issues updating the demo, make sure to try verifying the install files:

  1. Right click on your library > Slaycation Paradise Demo > Properties...
  2. Local Files > Verify integrity of demo files.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1643851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link