Hot Fix 1 + Demo Updated

Hot Fix 1
In addition to the Demo being updated, we've got a quick-fire hot-fix comin' at you:
- Sightseeing shard rewards are now given and tallied correctly.
- Disco Mime music now disables correctly.
- Default Redistributables are now set on the Steam Dashboard; hopeful fix for a number of crash-on-launch bugs.
If you still experience a crash-on-launch, please get in touch and share your log file!
Details here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1643850/discussions/0/3426696555556203249/
Demo Updated -- The Better-er edition
The Slaycation DEMO has been updated ːsteamthumbsupː
A metric slop-bucket of improvements, polish, and updates...
The demo is now representative of the launch version of the game.
-
Many quality of life updates.
-
Full localization support (and options menu) for...
- English
- French
- Spanish
- German
- Japanese
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Chinese (Traditional)
- Russian
- Many stability improvements and bug fixes. Most notably...
- Sightseeing shard rewards are given and tallied correctly.
- Fixes missing text displays.
- Resolves that annoying motion-blur-disabled bug! Yes. That one :O
NOTE: if you have any issues updating the demo, make sure to try verifying the install files:
- Right click on your library > Slaycation Paradise Demo > Properties...
- Local Files > Verify integrity of demo files.
