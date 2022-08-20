 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 20 August 2022

8/19 Hotfix Patch

Build 9352454 · Last edited by Wendy

A small hotfix patch focused on shopkeeping customer flow and fixing a loading bug for a certain user on our Discord: https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

**

Changes

**

  • Adjusted depth of field effect
  • Added Chef customer type
  • Increased resource cost of Quick Sale Register
  • Removed customer unlock nodes from the research tree and moved them to shop level instead
  • Adjusted customer flow rate from shop reputation
  • Reduced number of shop capacity upgrades and changed their values in Store Policies

**

Fixes

**

  • Fixed crafting NRE that caused some users to black screen upon loading
  • Fixed building hammer UI right click not working on start
  • Fixed UI issue when healing
  • Adjusted weapon swing speed to be slower (this might make previously saved items much faster as a result)
  • More memory optimizations
  • Fixed pink materials
  • Fixed crash that occurs when audio played
  • Fixed issue that canceled skills from level up sometimes
  • Fixed issue with sprinting while swimming
  • Fixed camera jittering when swimming

