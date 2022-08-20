8/19 Hotfix Patch

A small hotfix patch focused on shopkeeping customer flow and fixing a loading bug for a certain user on our Discord: https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.
Changes
- Adjusted depth of field effect
- Added Chef customer type
- Increased resource cost of Quick Sale Register
- Removed customer unlock nodes from the research tree and moved them to shop level instead
- Adjusted customer flow rate from shop reputation
- Reduced number of shop capacity upgrades and changed their values in Store Policies
Fixes
- Fixed crafting NRE that caused some users to black screen upon loading
- Fixed building hammer UI right click not working on start
- Fixed UI issue when healing
- Adjusted weapon swing speed to be slower (this might make previously saved items much faster as a result)
- More memory optimizations
- Fixed pink materials
- Fixed crash that occurs when audio played
- Fixed issue that canceled skills from level up sometimes
- Fixed issue with sprinting while swimming
- Fixed camera jittering when swimming
