(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r3

Finally here with another update! I had no internet for almost a week, but during that time, I was finishing up this decently sized update! Not gonna lie... Wasn't expecting it to be this big!

-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

System :

Controller Support 1.0

Controller support has been implemented! I'm currently working on polishing up menus and the binds, so for the next few updates, expect the controller support to be updated!

Loading Screen :

Added tips and did you know facts to the loading screen

Tips are currently placeholders, but "Did you know facts" are correct

Level Editor :

Can now update previously uploaded levels!

All tiles now have a description box that appears that displays the following : Tile Name Description Layer

Added a button to toggle auto-placing glow tiles (Also bound to Tab)

Can now enable and disable specific player kit abilities from the extra settings menu

Player :

Now has slight stretch and squash animations for the following : Jumping Landing Holding onto wall

Now has jumping particles

Changes

Launch :

Updated the PixelRift Studio Logo

Settings :

Disabled the language option

Currently, being one person who's working on coding, art, sfx, content, and some levels, its hard to constantly try to get correct translations by myself for the game. So as of right now, I have disabled other languages until the game nears the final release.

Level Select :

Disabled Core Shop

This will be re-enabled in an upcoming version that adds a ton of new attacks and passive cores

Level Editor :

Updated to v1.1

Please note, any levels created in v1.0 will not work and will cause issues

Increased max brush size : 5x5 -> 9x9

Increased max level size : 245x87 -> 380x190 (21,315 max tiles -> 72,200 max tiles)

Updated cursor

Tweaked cursor animation

Can now use <ESC> to back out of all menus

Increased line size of grid : 1 -> 2

Camera : Increased max zoom range : 15 -> 30 Increased camera speed : 15 -> 20

Show Controls : Updated the layout to correctly show the controls

All Buttons : Updated the outline of every button

Tile Menus : Updated menu images for blocks, special, and summon Added Image Menu

Level Settings : Split into 3 sections : Level Info Level Settings Player Settings



Level Assets :

Data Stream Particles : Moved Tabs : Special -> Spawner

Spikes : Updated sprite Now spawns particles when the player collides with it Updated the hitbox to cover the entire of the bottom of the spike Reduced damage taken : 10 -> 7

Jump Pads: Increased jump height : 22 -> 22.5 Adjusted Behaviour : The player can now jump at any time while using the jump pad Depending on when the player presses the jump button, the player will get bonus height



Player Kit :

Stamina : Added timer to begin bonus recharge while standing still : .7s Bonus recharge rate while standing still : +10/s (20/s -> 30/s)



This does not change the rate if you ran out of stamina

Blink : Reduced bonus jump velocity while mid-air : (jumpHeight / 4) 3 -> (jumpHeight / 4) 2

Wall Jump : Reduced the vertical velocity : jumpHeight 0.85 -> jumpHeight 0.82 Now to continue to hold onto a wall jump spot, you must now hold the corrisponding direction Increased time till the player detaches from the wall after letting go of the corrisponding direction : 0.08s -> .13s Changed the sliding function : Increased slide when holding onto wall : 0.4 -> 0.85/s up to max 3 Sliding will start after 2s total of holding onto weak code spots. This timer will reset after touching the ground Sliding now adjusts the gravity scale. This means that now the player's jump will be affected by how fast they slide After the slide's value maxes out, the player gets a single jump and then will not be able to grab onto wall until touching ground



Ability Cores :

Secondary Attack Cores : Basic Projectile : Can now destroy certain projectiles Will now be destroyed on impact with enemy projectiles

Passive Cores : Triple Jump Moved to base kit



Enemies :

Splitter Blaster Adjusted AOE Spacing Adjusted Behaviour : When the summoned projectile is destroyed by the player, the projectile will split into 3 instead of 6, with reduced speed and damage Summoned Projectiles (destroyed by player) : Damage : 4 Speed : 8 Size : 0.3 Despawn Timer : 1s Cannot be destroyed by player Adjusted summoned projectiles (not destroyed by player) : Reduced Size : 0.25 -> 0.225 Reduced Speed : 15 -> 14 Reverted Damage : 8 -> 10 Reduced Despawn Timer : 1s -> 0.8s Cannot be destroyed by player



Bug Fixes