(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r3

Finally here with another update! I had no internet for almost a week, but during that time, I was finishing up this decently sized update! Not gonna lie... Wasn't expecting it to be this big!
-Jessica
Patch Notes
New
System :
- Controller Support 1.0
Controller support has been implemented! I'm currently working on polishing up menus and the binds, so for the next few updates, expect the controller support to be updated!
Loading Screen :
- Added tips and did you know facts to the loading screen
Tips are currently placeholders, but "Did you know facts" are correct
Level Editor :
-
Can now update previously uploaded levels!
-
All tiles now have a description box that appears that displays the following :
- Tile Name
- Description
- Layer
-
Added a button to toggle auto-placing glow tiles (Also bound to Tab)
-
Can now enable and disable specific player kit abilities from the extra settings menu
Player :
-
Now has slight stretch and squash animations for the following :
- Jumping
- Landing
- Holding onto wall
-
Now has jumping particles
Changes
Launch :
- Updated the PixelRift Studio Logo
Settings :
- Disabled the language option
Currently, being one person who's working on coding, art, sfx, content, and some levels, its hard to constantly try to get correct translations by myself for the game. So as of right now, I have disabled other languages until the game nears the final release.
Level Select :
- Disabled Core Shop
This will be re-enabled in an upcoming version that adds a ton of new attacks and passive cores
Level Editor :
- Updated to v1.1
Please note, any levels created in v1.0 will not work and will cause issues
-
Increased max brush size : 5x5 -> 9x9
-
Increased max level size : 245x87 -> 380x190 (21,315 max tiles -> 72,200 max tiles)
-
Updated cursor
-
Tweaked cursor animation
-
Can now use <ESC> to back out of all menus
-
Increased line size of grid : 1 -> 2
-
Camera :
- Increased max zoom range : 15 -> 30
- Increased camera speed : 15 -> 20
-
Show Controls :
- Updated the layout to correctly show the controls
-
All Buttons :
- Updated the outline of every button
-
Tile Menus :
- Updated menu images for blocks, special, and summon
- Added Image Menu
-
Level Settings :
-
Split into 3 sections :
- Level Info
- Level Settings
- Player Settings
-
Level Assets :
-
Data Stream Particles :
- Moved Tabs : Special -> Spawner
-
Spikes :
- Updated sprite
- Now spawns particles when the player collides with it
- Updated the hitbox to cover the entire of the bottom of the spike
- Reduced damage taken : 10 -> 7
-
Jump Pads:
-
Increased jump height : 22 -> 22.5
-
Adjusted Behaviour :
- The player can now jump at any time while using the jump pad
- Depending on when the player presses the jump button, the player will get bonus height
-
Player Kit :
-
Stamina :
- Added timer to begin bonus recharge while standing still : .7s
- Bonus recharge rate while standing still : +10/s (20/s -> 30/s)
This does not change the rate if you ran out of stamina
-
Blink :
- Reduced bonus jump velocity while mid-air : (jumpHeight / 4) 3 -> (jumpHeight / 4) 2
-
Wall Jump :
-
Reduced the vertical velocity : jumpHeight 0.85 -> jumpHeight 0.82
-
Now to continue to hold onto a wall jump spot, you must now hold the corrisponding direction
-
Increased time till the player detaches from the wall after letting go of the corrisponding direction : 0.08s -> .13s
-
Changed the sliding function :
- Increased slide when holding onto wall : 0.4 -> 0.85/s up to max 3
- Sliding will start after 2s total of holding onto weak code spots. This timer will reset after touching the ground
- Sliding now adjusts the gravity scale. This means that now the player's jump will be affected by how fast they slide
-
After the slide's value maxes out, the player gets a single jump and then will not be able to grab onto wall until touching ground
-
Ability Cores :
-
Secondary Attack Cores :
-
Basic Projectile :
- Can now destroy certain projectiles
- Will now be destroyed on impact with enemy projectiles
-
-
Passive Cores :
-
Triple Jump
- Moved to base kit
-
Enemies :
-
Splitter Blaster
-
Adjusted AOE Spacing
-
Adjusted Behaviour :
-
When the summoned projectile is destroyed by the player, the projectile will split into 3 instead of 6, with reduced speed and damage
-
Summoned Projectiles (destroyed by player) :
- Damage : 4
- Speed : 8
- Size : 0.3
- Despawn Timer : 1s
- Cannot be destroyed by player
-
-
-
Adjusted summoned projectiles (not destroyed by player) :
- Reduced Size : 0.25 -> 0.225
- Reduced Speed : 15 -> 14
- Reverted Damage : 8 -> 10
- Reduced Despawn Timer : 1s -> 0.8s
- Cannot be destroyed by player
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the PixelRift Studio intro to play audio multiple times
- Fixed a bug that would cause the PixelRift Studio intro to have a flash of blue at the start
- Fixed a bug where the buttons wouldn't light up if selected
- Fixed a bug that caused the "show controls" button to be drawn above everything
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to see the controls, even when another menu is popen
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to crash if the player had an empty folder in the local levels, or workshop levels
- Fixed a bug where if there was no custom levels, the player wouldn't be able to navigate through the custom level menus with controller
- Fixed a bug that would draw enemy tiles behind crate tiles, making it so the player couldnt tell if they placed an enemy tile or not
- Fixed a bug where glow tiles would randomly show a line in-between tiles
- Fixed a bug where sometimes jump pads just wouldn't work
- Fixed a bug where the player could jump while using the jump pad, and would instantly lose all momentum
- Fixed a bug where the glow outline tile would be drawn above the player
- Fixed a bug where the landing animation would try to play when the player goes through a platform
- Fixed a bug where if the player pressed <S> while holding onto weak data, the player would be stuck in the grabbing animation
- Fixed a bug where if the player was holding onto a wall and slid into a spike, the player would be stuck in the grabbing animation
- Fixed a bug where if the player was falling and hit a spike or fall into the data stream, they could sometimes clip through the ground
- Fixed a bug where upon loading/reloading a level, the camera wouldn't spawn on the player and would take some time to move to the player
- Fixed a bug where sometimes patrolling enemies would spawn at the incorrect height
- Fixed a bug with ranged enemies, where if the player spawned within their radius, they wouldn't fire until the player left and re-entered their radius
