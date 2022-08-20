Pre-PAX Prep: Audio Visualizers

Big Changes
New Audio Visualizers
Most levels now feature dynamic audio visualizers that bump along to the beat!
New Title Screen
Crunchy Y2K goodness.
Small Changes
- Added option to select Japanese or Simplified Chinese via menus instead of automatic handling
- Reduced particles
- Fixed Shoujo (Suffer) not properly saving its Clear flag
- Fixed odd parallax behavior on some backgrounds
- Fixed one frame at start of main-menu sometimes happening before player data was loaded in
- Fixed the Chinese translation actually just using an older draft of the Japanese translation. Oops.
- Fixed Flashlight mod not working
- Fixed Do My Thing (Suffer EX) having a masher show up too late
- Fixed Hit Error markers flashing when too many are visible at the same time
- Demo updated
- Mac & Linux builds updated
Changed files in this update