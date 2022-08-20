 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 20 August 2022

Pre-PAX Prep: Audio Visualizers

Pre-PAX Prep: Audio Visualizers

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Changes

New Audio Visualizers

Most levels now feature dynamic audio visualizers that bump along to the beat!

New Title Screen

Crunchy Y2K goodness.

Small Changes

  • Added option to select Japanese or Simplified Chinese via menus instead of automatic handling
  • Reduced particles
  • Fixed Shoujo (Suffer) not properly saving its Clear flag
  • Fixed odd parallax behavior on some backgrounds
  • Fixed one frame at start of main-menu sometimes happening before player data was loaded in
  • Fixed the Chinese translation actually just using an older draft of the Japanese translation. Oops.
  • Fixed Flashlight mod not working
  • Fixed Do My Thing (Suffer EX) having a masher show up too late
  • Fixed Hit Error markers flashing when too many are visible at the same time
  • Demo updated
  • Mac & Linux builds updated

