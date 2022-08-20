■[NODEOSERROR]■. DR4X Weekly Changelog #56: 8/19/2022

This week i actually was more focused on getting all my games onto gamejolt and making the game pages on there than working on the game. And the stuff i did work on is [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]
Anyway letsa go...
Gameplay and UI
-The most obvious change this week is that I finally added a way to customize the "breathing room" you spawn with on maps in the options menu.
-I also updated the veteran guard unit portrait from last week to an improved portrait
Can you spot the changes?
-I added more veggies and fruit to the vegetable and fruit generators that are used in various places in the game including city names, tavern names, food names etc.
-Added more hints to the loading screeens
-Optimized [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]
-Added new signs and dialog to [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]
-[spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]
-Added new NodeOS Program.
-Made it much harder to [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler][spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]
Bug Fixes
-Fixed bug where [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler] had incorrect texture
Balancing
-None this time that I remember
Suggestion for testers
-Play the game.
YouTube Spotlight of the week!
None
Changed files in this update