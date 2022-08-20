■[NODEOSERROR]■. DR4X Weekly Changelog #56: 8/19/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9351869 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 01:06:11 UTC by Wendy

This week i actually was more focused on getting all my games onto gamejolt and making the game pages on there than working on the game. And the stuff i did work on is [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]

Anyway letsa go...

Gameplay and UI

-The most obvious change this week is that I finally added a way to customize the "breathing room" you spawn with on maps in the options menu.



-I also updated the veteran guard unit portrait from last week to an improved portrait



Can you spot the changes?

-I added more veggies and fruit to the vegetable and fruit generators that are used in various places in the game including city names, tavern names, food names etc.

-Added more hints to the loading screeens

-Optimized [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]

-Added new signs and dialog to [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]

-[spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]

-Added new NodeOS Program.

-Made it much harder to [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler][spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler]

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where [spoiler][NODEOSERROR][/spoiler] had incorrect texture

Balancing

-None this time that I remember

Suggestion for testers

-Play the game.

