Cross Country - Update 1.14

Welcome to Cross Country

We are proud to announce the latest game mode in Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition — Cross Country!

That’s right! You've been training your Jump and Agility stats for a few months now and it's finally time to put them to use!

Let's get into it!

What is Cross Country?

You've already had a small taste of Cross Country with the addition of jumps in the free roam area, but now it's time for a true challenge. Cross Country is the ultimate test for your horse’s speed, endurance, and jumping skills. Scoring is kept true to real life, which means to land the medal you are after, you have to navigate your way through the tracks, execute those perfect jumps, and complete the track as close to the set time as possible!

Nail all these elements and you’ll be well on your way to being a Cross Country champion.

Accessing Cross Country can be done in the Race and Ride menu once you have reached Prestige 4. From there, you need to select your course and the horse you wish to compete with.

By completing each event within a certain time frame, you will begin to unlock new tracks. Every track has eligibility criteria that are dictated by the horse's level, meaning the higher you train your horse the more tracks it can compete on.

Pro difficulty

Pro is a second difficulty level for those who really want to challenge their Cross Country abilities.

You can access Pro difficulty by changing the difficulty toggle on the Cross Country course select screen, but it will only become available once you have unlocked and completed all the tracks on Normal difficulty.

What’s coming up?

We are continuing to expand and develop Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition and today we are excited to share a sneak peek at some of the updates we have coming soon.

These updates are scheduled to be available very soon, with version 1.14.1 arriving in a few week’s time and 1.15 releasing in late October/early November.

In the meantime, we'll let you discuss what these new updates might include.

Don’t forget to check out the community to keep up to date with the recent news, and competitions. Until next time, happy Racing/Riding everyone.

Summary

Change List

Cross Country Normal and Pro are available at Prestige 4.

New Cross Country horse Customisation pieces.

New look for Race and Ride menu.

Bug Fix