- Added more blood and meat when killing infantry, detachment of limbs;
- Added new music for PMCs;
- Some sprites have been redrawn;
- Now the Abrams tank has a coaxial machine gun;
- Added tooltips and notifications;
- Added new sound effects;
- The camera can now be moved up and down;
- Now the ground shakes during explosions;
- Effects of armor ricochets have been changed;
- A health bar has been added to units;
- Added buttons for quick selection of engineer and commander;
- Volcano can now shoot down drones.
Military Crusaders update for 19 August 2022
Update 0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
