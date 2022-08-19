 Skip to content

Military Crusaders update for 19 August 2022

Update 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9350922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more blood and meat when killing infantry, detachment of limbs;
  • Added new music for PMCs;
  • Some sprites have been redrawn;
  • Now the Abrams tank has a coaxial machine gun;
  • Added tooltips and notifications;
  • Added new sound effects;
  • The camera can now be moved up and down;
  • Now the ground shakes during explosions;
  • Effects of armor ricochets have been changed;
  • A health bar has been added to units;
  • Added buttons for quick selection of engineer and commander;
  • Volcano can now shoot down drones.

Changed files in this update

