Game Update and Fixes 1.5.4

Hey everyone!

We have been working on new features and fixes since we launched our ecological Adventure Gibbon: Beyond the Trees a few weeks ago.

Some new content has been added and performance- and general issues have been fixed. See the full details below.

Update log:

– Made the crane needed for the Canabalt achievement appear more often and easier to reach

– Lot’s of performance improvements during gameplay

– Improved performance drops from world generation

– Added new logging levels to Liberation

– Added new backgrounds to Story mode to tell more about the destruction of our gibbons’ habitat

– Improved clouds and lighting

– Fixed background glitches in Liberation mode

– Use mouse gestures to backflip or drop-down

We hope you like these updates! There is also a new mode we will soon introduce. You can try it already in BETA. Just have a look at the other news beat we will be sharing today.

Keep swinging 🐒

Broken Rules