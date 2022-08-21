 Skip to content

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees update for 21 August 2022

Game Update and Fixes 1.5.4

Hey everyone!

We have been working on new features and fixes since we launched our ecological Adventure Gibbon: Beyond the Trees a few weeks ago.

Some new content has been added and performance- and general issues have been fixed. See the full details below.

Update log:
– Made the crane needed for the Canabalt achievement appear more often and easier to reach
– Lot’s of performance improvements during gameplay
– Improved performance drops from world generation
– Added new logging levels to Liberation
– Added new backgrounds to Story mode to tell more about the destruction of our gibbons’ habitat
– Improved clouds and lighting
– Fixed background glitches in Liberation mode
– Use mouse gestures to backflip or drop-down

We hope you like these updates! There is also a new mode we will soon introduce. You can try it already in BETA. Just have a look at the other news beat we will be sharing today.

Keep swinging 🐒
Broken Rules

