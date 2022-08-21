Game Update and Fixes 1.5.4

Hey everyone!
We have been working on new features and fixes since we launched our ecological Adventure Gibbon: Beyond the Trees a few weeks ago.
Some new content has been added and performance- and general issues have been fixed. See the full details below.
Update log:
– Made the crane needed for the Canabalt achievement appear more often and easier to reach
– Lot’s of performance improvements during gameplay
– Improved performance drops from world generation
– Added new logging levels to Liberation
– Added new backgrounds to Story mode to tell more about the destruction of our gibbons’ habitat
– Improved clouds and lighting
– Fixed background glitches in Liberation mode
– Use mouse gestures to backflip or drop-down
We hope you like these updates! There is also a new mode we will soon introduce. You can try it already in BETA. Just have a look at the other news beat we will be sharing today.
Keep swinging 🐒
Broken Rules
