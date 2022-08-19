 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BattleJuice Alchemist Playtest update for 19 August 2022

Hotfix 0.20901

Share · View all patches · Build 9348850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important

  • Options will be reset upon updating to this version.

NPCs & Story

  • Changed Good Fortune quest & Xen's tapestry to be less confusing regarding which ritual paining tells mantra.

World

  • Fixed explosive barrels sometimes turning invisible in higher areas of the wilderness.
  • Changed color of ritualistic runes in Caribou Creek to make those that are quest relevant stand out more.

Various

  • Fixed options not resetting correctly when updating to a version that is supposed to reset your settings.
  • Juicifying and dashing do not share a button anymore. Added a custom keybinding for dashing.
  • Minor fixes in item descriptions.
  • When casting rituals, you are now no longer prompted to say a mantra, if the burn amount was already wrong.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1545581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link