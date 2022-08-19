Hotfix 0.20901

Important
- Options will be reset upon updating to this version.
NPCs & Story
- Changed Good Fortune quest & Xen's tapestry to be less confusing regarding which ritual paining tells mantra.
World
- Fixed explosive barrels sometimes turning invisible in higher areas of the wilderness.
- Changed color of ritualistic runes in Caribou Creek to make those that are quest relevant stand out more.
Various
- Fixed options not resetting correctly when updating to a version that is supposed to reset your settings.
- Juicifying and dashing do not share a button anymore. Added a custom keybinding for dashing.
- Minor fixes in item descriptions.
- When casting rituals, you are now no longer prompted to say a mantra, if the burn amount was already wrong.
Changed files in this update