[Notice] Urgent improvement applied

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Among the parts that caused inconvenience to users in the beginning, we revised the parts that can be corrected urgently.
What has been modified in this update
- Some of the terrain that could fall below the ground has been modified.
- After the first conversation with the guild master, we modified it to receive all three kinds of weapons/skillbooks.
- We modified it so that you can set the difficulty level before starting the game.
- The basic difficulty level of the game has been modified from 'Challenging' to 'Fun'.
What will be modified in the next update
- After purchasing the house for the first time, a UI on how to use the house will be added.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update