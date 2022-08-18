At the top of the Time Trial screen is the option to play the Weekly challenge. This is a procedurally generated level that changes each week. Compete for first place in this week's challenge before it goes away.
Gravia update for 18 August 2022
v0.8.13 - Weekly Time Trial
Patchnotes via Steam Community
