Gravia update for 18 August 2022

v0.8.13 - Weekly Time Trial

v0.8.13 - Weekly Time Trial

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At the top of the Time Trial screen is the option to play the Weekly challenge. This is a procedurally generated level that changes each week. Compete for first place in this week's challenge before it goes away.

