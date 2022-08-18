 Skip to content

Mage Noir - Infinity update for 18 August 2022

Early access update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog v0.4.1 - August 18, 2022

Features:

  • Restriction of “Crimson Ritual” to a maximum of 2 copies per deck, and restriction of “Ignition” to 1 copy per deck. (These restricted list will be valid until new expansions add some more possibilities to counter these two cards during the first turns of a game)
  • Improvement of the first deck selection: it is now possible to visualize the content of a deck before choosing

Bugfix :

  • When the opponent connection is lost, some automatic effects of the beginning of turns could not resolve and it would lock the game: the problem has been resolved. Many bugs should be fixed by this change.
  • During the tutorial, in some cases, “end turn” could lock the game: it’s no longer the case
  • Two rare softlocks have been resolved
  • Menu: a display problem showed a different screen that the one selected in the menu, it’s now fixed
  • The avatar selection button label has been changed

Known issues :

  • No change for this time, see previous changelogs

