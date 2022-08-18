- Added auto weapon sheathing/unsheathing to/from hip or back
- Added three tower types to build in the wilderness, and their crafting recipes
- Added a nail recipe to craft metal nails from iron ingots
- Improved auto targeting and auto combat for weapon sheathing/unsheathing
- Removed the weaponbar and increased second skillbar slots
- Fixed player built house internal doors being unpassable
- Fixed storage chests not showing their contents
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 18 August 2022
v0.129a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
