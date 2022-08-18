 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 18 August 2022

v0.129a

Share · View all patches · Build 9340232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added auto weapon sheathing/unsheathing to/from hip or back
  2. Added three tower types to build in the wilderness, and their crafting recipes
  3. Added a nail recipe to craft metal nails from iron ingots
  4. Improved auto targeting and auto combat for weapon sheathing/unsheathing
  5. Removed the weaponbar and increased second skillbar slots
  6. Fixed player built house internal doors being unpassable
  7. Fixed storage chests not showing their contents

Changed files in this update

