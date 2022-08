New chapter in Shelter69!

Chapter 6 is now live, and it is time to delve deep into science! 5 new shelter levels, 25 new missions, 12 new sex scenes and Special Offer are waiting for you!

Don't wait! Check out the new chapter in Shelter69 now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/