- Followers will harvest crops when player is away from the base
- Bishops can no longer be knocked outside of the play area causing the heart of the heretic to be unreachable
- Added various safeguards and fallbacks against save data corruption including automatic attempted recovery
- Corrupted save data will no longer lock the user out of the game entirely
- The game will be automatically paused when left idle for over 10 minutes
- Fixed incorrect roman numeral number for 29
- If the player happens to die after killing a bishop and before taking the heart of the heretic, they’ll be able to go back and fight the boss again to receive the heart
- Fixed infinite loading if the back button is spammed whilst moving to a new location on the world map
Cult of the Lamb update for 18 August 2022
Version 1.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update