Cult of the Lamb update for 18 August 2022

Version 1.0.9

Build 9338649

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Followers will harvest crops when player is away from the base
  • Bishops can no longer be knocked outside of the play area causing the heart of the heretic to be unreachable
  • Added various safeguards and fallbacks against save data corruption including automatic attempted recovery
  • Corrupted save data will no longer lock the user out of the game entirely
  • The game will be automatically paused when left idle for over 10 minutes
  • Fixed incorrect roman numeral number for 29
  • If the player happens to die after killing a bishop and before taking the heart of the heretic, they’ll be able to go back and fight the boss again to receive the heart
  • Fixed infinite loading if the back button is spammed whilst moving to a new location on the world map

