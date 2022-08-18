 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 18 August 2022

August 18th fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things I fixed
-Some new items were not scaling correctly
-Sometimes the Item you picked up would not disappear

Additions
-Added some dialog to the bandits in Istosos

