HAAK update for 19 August 2022

HAAK is now working with OKJOY!!!

Build 9338180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to announce that HAAK is joining OKJOY’s Indie game family!
After a two year Early Access, we are finally near to 1.0 release, and for that we now have OKJOY as our publisher!
《HAAK》1.0 release will take place Aug 25 02:00 UTC

《HAAK》will be available on Steam and Switch, with a 20% Off release discount! Add us to your wishlist!

【Events】We will be having cool events on STEAM、FACEBOOK、TWITTER、DISCORD for you to join!

【Introduction】
HAAK is a Metroidvania-Platformer. As the mysterious wanderer Haak, you embarked on an epic expedition across the vast cyber-wasteland to find your lost brother. Explore deserted cities and metro, refine your weapons and hack skills, and uncover the secrets behind metal and dust.

Dive into the unique cyber-wasteland of Sanho.A world over-developed, over-crowded and ever-doomed.

Meticulously-tuned 2D control.
Slash, Dash, Shoot & Counter and Hack.
Fight like a cyber-ninja.

Side Quest: There are side quests and many hidden secrets in the waiting for you to uncover and collect.

To celebrate our 1.0 Release, we will be handing out 5 copies of the game!
▼Duration：
Till AUG 24 04:00 UTC
▼How to join：
Comment below with anything about 《HAAK》.
▼How to win：

  1. We will pick
  2. Please follow normal community manner.
  3. Event rights reserved to OKJOY。
  4. Winners will be announced AUG 25 04:00 UTC.
  5. Message staff in Discord To collect price.
  6. Prize stays for 5 days.

Now start your comment!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1352930/_/

【Follow HAAK】
Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621
Twitter: https://twitter.com/haakgame

