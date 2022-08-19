HAAK is now working with OKJOY!!!

We are proud to announce that HAAK is joining OKJOY’s Indie game family!
After a two year Early Access, we are finally near to 1.0 release, and for that we now have OKJOY as our publisher!
《HAAK》1.0 release will take place Aug 25 02:00 UTC
《HAAK》will be available on Steam and Switch, with a 20% Off release discount! Add us to your wishlist!
【Events】We will be having cool events on STEAM、FACEBOOK、TWITTER、DISCORD for you to join!
【Introduction】
HAAK is a Metroidvania-Platformer. As the mysterious wanderer Haak, you embarked on an epic expedition across the vast cyber-wasteland to find your lost brother. Explore deserted cities and metro, refine your weapons and hack skills, and uncover the secrets behind metal and dust.
Dive into the unique cyber-wasteland of Sanho.A world over-developed, over-crowded and ever-doomed.
Meticulously-tuned 2D control.
Slash, Dash, Shoot & Counter and Hack.
Fight like a cyber-ninja.
Side Quest: There are side quests and many hidden secrets in the waiting for you to uncover and collect.
To celebrate our 1.0 Release, we will be handing out 5 copies of the game!
▼Duration：
Till AUG 24 04:00 UTC
▼How to join：
Comment below with anything about 《HAAK》.
▼How to win：
- We will pick
- Please follow normal community manner.
- Event rights reserved to OKJOY。
▼
- Winners will be announced AUG 25 04:00 UTC.
- Message staff in Discord To collect price.
- Prize stays for 5 days.
Now start your comment!
==================
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1352930/_/
【Follow HAAK】
Discord: https://discord.gg/y5CjGrKPRn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/勇敢的哈克-108053235350621
Twitter: https://twitter.com/haakgame
Changed files in this update