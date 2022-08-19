HAAK is now working with OKJOY!!!

We are proud to announce that HAAK is joining OKJOY’s Indie game family!

After a two year Early Access, we are finally near to 1.0 release, and for that we now have OKJOY as our publisher!

《HAAK》1.0 release will take place Aug 25 02:00 UTC

《HAAK》will be available on Steam and Switch, with a 20% Off release discount! Add us to your wishlist!

【Events】We will be having cool events on STEAM、FACEBOOK、TWITTER、DISCORD for you to join!

【Introduction】

HAAK is a Metroidvania-Platformer. As the mysterious wanderer Haak, you embarked on an epic expedition across the vast cyber-wasteland to find your lost brother. Explore deserted cities and metro, refine your weapons and hack skills, and uncover the secrets behind metal and dust.

Dive into the unique cyber-wasteland of Sanho.A world over-developed, over-crowded and ever-doomed.

Meticulously-tuned 2D control.

Slash, Dash, Shoot & Counter and Hack.

Fight like a cyber-ninja.

Side Quest: There are side quests and many hidden secrets in the waiting for you to uncover and collect.

To celebrate our 1.0 Release, we will be handing out 5 copies of the game!

▼Duration：

Till AUG 24 04:00 UTC

▼How to join：

Comment below with anything about 《HAAK》.

▼How to win：

We will pick Please follow normal community manner. Event rights reserved to OKJOY。

▼ Winners will be announced AUG 25 04:00 UTC. Message staff in Discord To collect price. Prize stays for 5 days.

Now start your comment!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1352930/_/

