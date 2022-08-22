Update b20 - Bed assignment, difficulty guide, and bug fixes

Beta 20 contains a number of tweaks, bug fixes and new features. I'm still catching up with launch issues, so there is no major new content just yet. But you can expect to see more updates with more content within the next few weeks.

Features/Changes:

Adds ability to assign sapiens to beds, by clicking a sapien, selecting move, and then clicking on a bed

Adds a difficulty guide when selecting your tribe

When knapping a large rock into small rocks, you can now also use another large rock as the tool

Sapiens can now sit on split logs

Move & Wait has been removed from the radial menu, as it was a trap for new players. This functionality will likely be added again soon using a modifier key instead

Reduces frequency and volume of bird sounds

Bamboo now only drops 2 when gathering, saving 2 for when it is chopped down

Adds option to invert the mouse wheel zoom direction

Adds a total time played in game days to the world load menu

More fonts and characters added for localization mods, especially Japanese and Turkish

You can now add, remove, and update world mods for existing worlds

Mod lists are now scrolling views, to allow more installed mods

Exposes more variables for mods

Adds buttons to open the world save directory, and mod directories

Bug Fixes: