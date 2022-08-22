Update b20 - Bed assignment, difficulty guide, and bug fixes

Beta 20 contains a number of tweaks, bug fixes and new features. I'm still catching up with launch issues, so there is no major new content just yet. But you can expect to see more updates with more content within the next few weeks.
Features/Changes:
- Adds ability to assign sapiens to beds, by clicking a sapien, selecting move, and then clicking on a bed
- Adds a difficulty guide when selecting your tribe
- When knapping a large rock into small rocks, you can now also use another large rock as the tool
- Sapiens can now sit on split logs
- Move & Wait has been removed from the radial menu, as it was a trap for new players. This functionality will likely be added again soon using a modifier key instead
- Reduces frequency and volume of bird sounds
- Bamboo now only drops 2 when gathering, saving 2 for when it is chopped down
- Adds option to invert the mouse wheel zoom direction
- Adds a total time played in game days to the world load menu
- More fonts and characters added for localization mods, especially Japanese and Turkish
- You can now add, remove, and update world mods for existing worlds
- Mod lists are now scrolling views, to allow more installed mods
- Exposes more variables for mods
- Adds buttons to open the world save directory, and mod directories
Bug Fixes:
- Fixes issues where they would get stuck far away, and not return home in time to get to sleep
- Fixes crashing bugs
- Fixes an issue where you could get stuck unable to build a kiln due to a research order on stored mudbricks
- Fixes pathfinding issue that could cause them to run very slowly over long distances
- Fixes AI issues relating to choosing where to store items
- Fixes AI issues where two sapiens would attempt to sit on the same seat, or seats became unusable
- Fixes issue where it displayed the incorrect craft count for split logs, small rocks
- Fixes issue where digging discovery was assignable before you had discovered rock knapping
- Now warns if Steam overlay is not enabled, if you do something that requires it
Changed files in this update