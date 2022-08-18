 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 18 August 2022

Bugfixes, QOL, and laying the groundwork for Survival

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 18 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where Timewarp cursor felt like it wouldn't trigger properly.

  • Fixed a bug where auto-attack mode would allow players to manually click while it was active (stacking it with normal attack mode).

  • The third area song has been removed and replaced (with the previous tutorial song).

  • The tutorial song has been replaced with a digital wind ambiance.

  • Survival shop now displays as "Coming Soon!".

  • Optimized game file size by removing unnecessary audio files.

  • Added behind-the-scenes backend for Survival.

