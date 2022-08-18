Bugfixes, QOL, and laying the groundwork for Survival

Fixed a bug where Timewarp cursor felt like it wouldn't trigger properly.

Fixed a bug where auto-attack mode would allow players to manually click while it was active (stacking it with normal attack mode).

The third area song has been removed and replaced (with the previous tutorial song).

The tutorial song has been replaced with a digital wind ambiance.

Survival shop now displays as "Coming Soon!".

Optimized game file size by removing unnecessary audio files.