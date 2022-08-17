Update #49:

Dev Notes:

Hello Creatures! In this update I'm focused on bringing down all the number values to avoid bugs with Unity Engine. I'm trying my best to balance the game as a indie dev its not easy but I'm blessed to have such a wonderful community that supports the game enough to help me with it. It's probably not balanced perfectly but its a step in the right direction. ill need to adjust it more I'm sure so please help me out by opening a ticket in Discord if you think something could be changed or adjusted. Big Shout-out to the Dead Event Discord Community for helping shape the game. <3

New Content:

New Map Location in the Overworld, Human Landing Site with Human Elites.

New Partron Items:

Player created items created by @Astra#6479 Thank you for supporting the game! <3

Donate to the game development to create items here: https://www.patreon.com/sourjthecreator

Kings Decree - Craftable from Purple and Blue Crystal King's Arm.

Blue Crystal King's Arm - 5% chance to drop from Blue Crystal King.

Purple Crystal King's Arm - 5% chance to drop from Purple Crystal King.

General Changes:

Balanced the RNG bonus stat tree to not be crazy strong giving 1-4% bonus values instead of 10-10000% on one item we didn't have a cap on values before so I put a hard cap on the RNG so that we don't have insane % values on items, considering the amount of items you can wear this change was needed to balance the game, so not everyone has 10,000% bonus value stats anymore. This change was mostly for % values. Added some rewarding RNG stats like up to 50000HP

~(Most RNG bonus stats will reroll once this change has been made, sorry can't keep those overpowered stats, its not good for the health of the game, we're hitting the reset button on stats for early access, I believe this will be very healthy for the game going forward we need to do this change now while it's still early. We needed to make this change to not pollute the community with items that are ridiculously strong in bonus stats, I will also be making a way to reroll bonus stats at a NPC eventually)