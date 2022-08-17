Update #49:
Dev Notes:
Hello Creatures! In this update I'm focused on bringing down all the number values to avoid bugs with Unity Engine. I'm trying my best to balance the game as a indie dev its not easy but I'm blessed to have such a wonderful community that supports the game enough to help me with it. It's probably not balanced perfectly but its a step in the right direction. ill need to adjust it more I'm sure so please help me out by opening a ticket in Discord if you think something could be changed or adjusted. Big Shout-out to the Dead Event Discord Community for helping shape the game. <3
New Content:
New Map Location in the Overworld, Human Landing Site with Human Elites.
New Partron Items:
Player created items created by @Astra#6479 Thank you for supporting the game! <3
Donate to the game development to create items here: https://www.patreon.com/sourjthecreator
Kings Decree - Craftable from Purple and Blue Crystal King's Arm.
Blue Crystal King's Arm - 5% chance to drop from Blue Crystal King.
Purple Crystal King's Arm - 5% chance to drop from Purple Crystal King.
General Changes:
- Balanced the RNG bonus stat tree to not be crazy strong giving 1-4% bonus values instead of 10-10000% on one item we didn't have a cap on values before so I put a hard cap on the RNG so that we don't have insane % values on items, considering the amount of items you can wear this change was needed to balance the game, so not everyone has 10,000% bonus value stats anymore. This change was mostly for % values. Added some rewarding RNG stats like up to 50000HP
~(Most RNG bonus stats will reroll once this change has been made, sorry can't keep those overpowered stats, its not good for the health of the game, we're hitting the reset button on stats for early access, I believe this will be very healthy for the game going forward we need to do this change now while it's still early. We needed to make this change to not pollute the community with items that are ridiculously strong in bonus stats, I will also be making a way to reroll bonus stats at a NPC eventually)
- Revamped ALL items, I wont be listing all the changes here because its literally every item it would be like writing a novel if I did, I rather put that time into the game and next item updates will be adjustments which I will list. This was a complete overhaul because there was so many items giving insane stats like 10,000,000 values. I want to rework the game to have smaller values so we don't break the game engine like we did before.
- Raised the max level on Human Elite spawns from 15000 to 30000.
- Raised the max level on Alien Elite spawns from 15000 to 30000.
- Raised the spawn radius a bit for Human Elite spots so we can share more.
- Fixed the Crystals in Crystal Cave to Respawn after 60 seconds, blocking crystals are 120 seconds.
- Fixed most monster spawns in Crystal Cave to be 60 seconds and bosses 120 seconds.
- Changed the visibility range on monsters, players and harvests.
- Lowered the duration of items despawning on the ground to reduce lag from 8 to 6 seconds.
- Lowered item pvp lockout duration from 5 to 2 seconds.
- Lowered duration of Clamper Shell Reflect from 10 seconds to 5 seconds and lowered the cooldown to 30 seconds.
- Revamped and cleaned up stats on all Gems.
- Reduced Tremor HP per level from 1000 to 500.
- Adjusted Tremor Glacial Evade skill to match stats changes,1000 to 100 per level. (this skill is meant to evade most things but this change allows creatures that build high accuracy be rewarded by being able to hit tremor through one of its most powerful skills)
- Clustered the monsters in the Dead Grounds to be in smaller farming radius. (Let me know ill cluster them closer if its still too spread out, seems good to me)
- Removed item stats from all stats its purely cosmetic the way it was intended now.
- All Elite monsters now give the same amount of EXP also depends on the level, more experience the higher the level.
- Lowered the base damage and health on Elite monsters to adjust with the stat changes.
- Added Infected Arachnoid, Rabid Spor, Red Fire Keeper, Skeleton Warrior, Torch Goblin as [Elite] monsters.
- Reduced the cost of crafting spire flowers from 50 to 1 spire plant.
- Added Kings Decree as a craftable item only.
- Removed RNG bonus stats from Volcanic Overlay and added it to the Magma Set.
- Revamped all item sets to be more viable and be able to mix and match better.
- Lowered the gold requirement on removing socket enhancements from 5000 to 100. (In preparation for a new gem leveling system)
- Adjusted the EXP tree for level 1-1000 to be easier for newbies trying to get started.
- Skill and Attribute resets are now 1% chance to drop from bosses only and any robots it will not drop from normal monsters unless its a normal Robot monster.
- Lowered the chances of bonus stats dropping from 30% to 10% across all loot tables.
- Increased drop rate on Space Junk in general.
- Robots now have a 100% chance to drop Space Junk anywhere from 4-10.
- Removed all non robotic things from dropping from Robot Faction, they drop lots of gems, space junk and robotic items.
- Changed food and water to drain faster and do more damage when hungry/thirsty.
- Lowered all values on food and water on items and bonus stats.
- Buffed Lunch Box item to give more food and water and stamina.
- Lowered and changed resistances on items to not give all resistances in one item.
- Buffed all summons player and monster created.
- Raised EXP rates on Elite Humans and Aliens.
- Raised EXP rates for all Dead Grounds monsters significantly to add reward to the high risk.
- Raised EXP rates on all monsters a bit.
- Adjusted spawn and teleport points to not be in the air so the anti cheat doesn't think your sus.
Changed files in this update