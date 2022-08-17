Changelog for 17-08-2022

17-08-2022
Added:
- Added wrist notification for outdated Tundra Tracker bootloader. (Leads to inaccurate battery reporting and poor battery life)
- Added Console Output window to Custom Apps Debug page.
Changes:
- Wrist overlay notifications can now be cleared and will stack. (When one is closed, any queued notifications will be displayed)
- Keyboard language is now checked against the Windows keyboard language every second instead of every 5 seconds.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed discolored transparent backgrounds in Custom Apps.
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard language may not automatically change when changing it in Windows. (Turns out Windows caches the keyboard layout until you manually call activate keyboard? Weird)
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard layout generator could get stuck in a loop after a keyboard fails to generate.
Web API:
- Added 'SendOSCMessageArray' function to web API to support VRChat chatbox.
- Added 'app-opened' Web API event.
- Added 'bringToMe' Web API function.
- Added 'getKeyboardTransform' Web API function.
- Added 'getKeyboardBounds' Web API function.
- Added 'getKeyboardSuggestionsBarEnabled' Web API function.
Changed files in this update