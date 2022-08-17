 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 17 August 2022

Changelog for 17-08-2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

17-08-2022

Added:

  • Added wrist notification for outdated Tundra Tracker bootloader. (Leads to inaccurate battery reporting and poor battery life)
  • Added Console Output window to Custom Apps Debug page.

Changes:

  • Wrist overlay notifications can now be cleared and will stack. (When one is closed, any queued notifications will be displayed)
  • Keyboard language is now checked against the Windows keyboard language every second instead of every 5 seconds.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed discolored transparent backgrounds in Custom Apps.
  • Fixed an issue where the keyboard language may not automatically change when changing it in Windows. (Turns out Windows caches the keyboard layout until you manually call activate keyboard? Weird)
  • Fixed an issue where the keyboard layout generator could get stuck in a loop after a keyboard fails to generate.

Web API:

  • Added 'SendOSCMessageArray' function to web API to support VRChat chatbox.
  • Added 'app-opened' Web API event.
  • Added 'bringToMe' Web API function.
  • Added 'getKeyboardTransform' Web API function.
  • Added 'getKeyboardBounds' Web API function.
  • Added 'getKeyboardSuggestionsBarEnabled' Web API function.

