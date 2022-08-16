 Skip to content

Star Valor update for 16 August 2022

Small Patch - 2.0.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 9327638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed new targeting system BUG on keyboard steering mode.
  • Level 50+ stations can now send attack fleets against enemy sectors of similar level, up to 30 parsecs away.
  • Sectors recently attacked by an enemy faction now require more resources and time before getting attacked again. Attacks can still be frequent if there are many enemy stations in nearby sectors.

