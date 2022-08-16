8/16/22 Chaos Chain Small Update 1.3.7

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is just a small update that I wanted to release to give people who own the supporter and founder packs more a few more items for each pack. I also added handling methods for future content additions but everything is really minor so this is just a really quick patch.

I will be released a second support pack soon that will offer some extra in game starting equipment and a few small exclusive items for those of you who want to show their continued support and to help me so I can continue improving on the game, expanding, and so on both during and after release. It is purely optional and only if you want to support the game and my work. Anyway, here is the change log!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

None needed! Yay!

Changes & Additions:

Increased the amount of items obtained by the support pack and founder pack DLCs (I wanted to give people a little bit more for the extra support)

Added some backend handlers for future content

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː