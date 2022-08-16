 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 16 August 2022

1.38.3.9 (version 1509)

Share · View all patches · Build 9327364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

10 Year Birthday

CS:GO is celebrating its 10th birthday with:

  • The 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule
  • Maps (see below)
  • The 10 Year Birthday Coin
  • Get your Birthday Coin by earning enough XP for your first in-game drop of the week.

MISC

  • Added an “Inspect Items” option to browse contents of containers.

MAPS

  • Anubis, Breach, and Tuscan have been added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.
  • Primetime and Blagai have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
  • Climb, Crete, Hive, and Iris have been removed from official matchmaking.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, English, Finnish, French, German, and Ukrainian

English Localization

  • Econ_Loot_List_AndSomeMoreItems: ... and %s1 more
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenTuscan: Tuscan Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenTuscan_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenPrime: Primetime Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenPrime_Desc:
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenBlagai: Blagai Map Coin
  • CSGO_Collectible_MapTokenBlagai_Desc:
  • CSGO_CollectibleCoin_CsgoTenYearAnniversaryMemorabilia: 10 Year Birthday Coin
  • CSGO_CollectibleCoin_CsgoTenYearAnniversaryMemorabilia_Desc: Celebrated CS:GO's 10th birthday with the CS:GO community.\n\n<i>Celebrating ten years of headshots, clutches, and the community. Happy 10th birthday, CS:GO!</i>
  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_csgo10_capsule: 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule
  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_csgo10_capsule_desc: This capsule contains a variety of stickers from Steam Workshop artists celebrating CS:GO's 10th birthday.
  • coupon_csgo10_sticker_capsule: 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule
  • StickerKit_csgo10_arms_race_paper: Arms Race
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_arms_race_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_b_day_paper: B-Day
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_b_day_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_baby_cerberus_paper: Baby Cerberus
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_baby_cerberus_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_baby_fire_serpent_paper: Baby Fire Serpent
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_baby_fire_serpent_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_baby_lore_paper: Baby Lore
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_baby_lore_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_baby_medusa_paper: Baby Medusa
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_baby_medusa_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_beaky_decade_paper: Beaky Decade
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_beaky_decade_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_booth_paper: Booth
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_booth_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_call_your_flashes_paper: Call Your Flashes
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_call_your_flashes_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_chicken_whisperer_paper: Chicken Whisperer
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_chicken_whisperer_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_clicking_heads_paper: Clicking Heads
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_clicking_heads_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_co_co_cs_paper: Co Co Co
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_co_co_cs_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_cs_on_the_go_paper: C-S On The Go
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_cs_on_the_go_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_cursed_penmanship_paper: Cursed Penmanship
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_cursed_penmanship_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_dragon_tale_paper: Dragon Tale
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_dragon_tale_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_dragons_keep_paper: Dragon's Keep
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_dragons_keep_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_dreams_and_mimics_paper: Dreams And Mimics
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_dreams_and_mimics_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_endless_cycle_paper: Endless Cycle
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_endless_cycle_paper:
  • StickerKit_csgo10_exo_jumper_paper: Exo Jumper
  • StickerKit_desc_csgo10_exo_jumper_paper:
  • and 98 more.

Prefabs

  • coupon_csgo10_capsule_prefab has been added

Items

  • item 10 Year Birthday Coin has been added
  • item Tuscan Map Coin has been added
  • item Primetime Map Coin has been added
  • item Blagai Map Coin has been added
  • 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule has been added
  • item 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule has been added

Sticker Kits

  • Arms Race has been added
  • B-Day has been added
  • Baby Cerberus has been added
  • Baby Fire Serpent has been added
  • Baby Howl has been added
  • Baby Lore has been added
  • Baby Medusa has been added
  • Beaky Decade has been added
  • Booth has been added
  • Call Your Flashes has been added
  • Chicken Whisperer has been added
  • Clicking Heads has been added
  • Co Co Co has been added
  • C-S On The Go has been added
  • Cursed Penmanship has been added
  • Dragon Tale has been added
  • Dragon's Keep has been added
  • Dreams And Mimics has been added
  • Endless Cycle has been added
  • Exo Jumper has been added
  • Free Range has been added
  • Good Sports has been added
  • GO has been added
  • Good Versus Evil has been added
  • Green's Problem has been added
  • Laser Beam has been added
  • Monster has been added
  • Noble Steed has been added
  • Not For Resale has been added
  • Press Start has been added
  • Choose Wisely has been added
  • Shifty Tactics has been added
  • Rush More has been added
  • Save Me has been added
  • Agent Select has been added
  • This Is Fine (H) has been added
  • TV On Mirage has been added
  • Zeused has been added
  • Ace Clutch Co. (Holo) has been added
  • Blue Gem (Glitter) has been added
  • Go Boom (Glitter) has been added
  • Cbbl (Holo) has been added
  • Defuse It (Holo) has been added
  • Conspiracy Club (Holo) has been added
  • Get Smoked (Holo) has been added
  • Kawaii CT (Holo) has been added
  • Kawaii T (Holo) has been added
  • Leaving The Station (Holo) has been added
  • Pain Train (Holo) has been added
  • Vertigo's Hero (Holo) has been added
  • Zeusception (Holo) has been added
  • Dust FA (Foil) has been added
  • In The Fire (Foil) has been added
  • Approaching Site (Foil) has been added
  • Overpass Diorama (Foil) has been added
  • Pure Malt (Foil) has been added
  • Showdown (Foil) has been added
  • Ten Years (Foil) has been added
  • Romanov's Fire (Foil) has been added
  • Freeze (Lenticular) has been added
  • Global TV (Lenticular) has been added
  • Magic Rush Ball (Lenticular) has been added
  • DJ Safecracker (Lenticular) has been added
  • Skin Lover (Lenticular) has been added
  • TV Installation (Lenticular) has been added

