1.38.3.9 (version 1509)

10 Year Birthday
CS:GO is celebrating its 10th birthday with:
- The 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule
- Maps (see below)
- The 10 Year Birthday Coin
- Get your Birthday Coin by earning enough XP for your first in-game drop of the week.
MISC
- Added an “Inspect Items” option to browse contents of containers.
MAPS
- Anubis, Breach, and Tuscan have been added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.
- Primetime and Blagai have been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
- Climb, Crete, Hive, and Iris have been removed from official matchmaking.
Extra notes